Vivo V15 is now available in India. The new pop-up selfie camera phone by Vivo that was launched last month will be available for purchase through various online stores, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers. It comes as an affordable sibling of the Vivo V15 Pro that debuted in India in February with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V15 also sports a triple rear camera setup but with comparably inferior specifications.

Vivo 15 price in India

Vivo 15 price in India is set at Rs. 23,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone is being offered in Frozen Black and Glamour Red colour options, while the Royal Blue variant doesn't seem to be on sale yet.

Pre-orders for the Vivo V15 started last week through the Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. However, the phone is now also available for purchase through Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, and various offline channels.

Launch offers on the Vivo V15 include a one-time free screen replacement, no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months, additional exchange value of Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 1,000 loyalty benefit over the experience value. The smartphone also comes bundled with benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio. This includes up to 3.3TB of data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer. Moreover, there are various offers from different banks, including five percent cashback on SBI cards and on EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo V15 was launched in India last month. It comes as an affordable option against the Vivo V15 Pro that debuted in the country in February.

Vivo V15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 runs Android 9.0 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The phone has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) InCell FullView Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM

For photos and videos, the Vivo V15 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens. The camera setup also features an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with a 32-megapixel sensor integrated within the pop-up camera selfie camera module, along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo V15 houses 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is also available at the back.

Connectivity options present on the Vivo V15 are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm.

