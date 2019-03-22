Vivo V15 has arrived in the Indian market to join the already available V15 Pro in the Chinese smartphone maker's high-end smartphone lineup. Vivo on Friday officially announced the launch of V15 in the country and stated that the phone will be listed for pre-orders starting next week. Vivo V15 was originally introduced in the South-East Asian markets earlier this month. The phone differs from the Vivo V15 Pro in a number of aspects, including the screen size, triple rear camera setup, battery size, and the overall dimensions.

Vivo V15 price in India, launch offers

Vivo V15 price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990 and the phone will be offered in Frozen Black, Glamour Red, and Royal Blue colours. Vivo is only offering one variant of the phone in the country with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. According to the company, the Vivo V15 will be available for pre-orders starting Monday, March 25, whereas the actual availability will start April 1. The phone will be sold via Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, and all offline channels.

In terms of the launch offers, the Vivo V15 buyers will get free one-time screen replacement, up to 15 months no-cost EMI offers, extra exchange value of Rs. 2,000, Rs. 1,000 loyalty benefit over the exchange value, benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (including up to 3.3TB data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer), and a number of offers from different banks, including 5 percent cashback on SBI credit/ debit cards as well as on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Vivo V15 runs on Android Pie with FunTouch OS 9

Vivo V15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) InCell FullView Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V15 packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo V15 comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone features a gradient back panel and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is seen on the back panel. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V15 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

