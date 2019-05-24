Vivo V15 price in India has been slashed once again. To recall, the smartphone had been launched in India back in March, at Rs. 23,990. Last month, it received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 21,990. Now, Vivo has slashed the price of the smartphone again - making it the second time the price has been revised. The company claims that with the new price, the Vivo V15 becomes the most affordable smartphone in the country with a pop-up camera. Read on for more details about the Vivo V15's new price in India, as well as its specifications.

Vivo V15 price in India (revised)

Vivo on Friday announced that the Vivo V15 price in India has been cut to Rs. 19,990 - this is a Rs. 4,000 drop from its launch price, and a Rs. 2,000 drop from its last revised pricing. As we mentioned, the Vivo V15 (Review) was launched in India in March at Rs. 23,990, and then received its first price cut in April that brought it down to Rs. 21,990. Notably, the Vivo E-Store, Amazon India, and Flipkart are still showing the Rs. 21,990 price, but we can expect the new price to reflect shortly.

Vivo V15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) InCell FullView Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V15 packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo V15 comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone features a gradient back panel and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is seen on the back panel. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V15 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

