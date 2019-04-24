Technology News

Vivo V15 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990 With Offers

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 13:37 IST
Vivo V15 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990 With Offers

Vivo V15 was launched in India last month

Highlights

Vivo V15 price has been reduced by Rs. 2,000

It is now available in India for Rs. 21,990

Jio is offering benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on purchase of Vivo V15

Vivo V15 has received its first ever price cut in India, just a month after its launch. The Vivo V15 price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,000, and is now effectively selling for Rs. 21,990. The phone is already being sold with the new price tag on Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata CLiQ. The price is expected to reflect in all partnered offline outlets as well. Offers announced alongside include exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on SBI and HDFC cards, and more.

Vivo V15 price in India (revised)

Vivo has announced that the Vivo V15 (Review) will now be priced at Rs. 21,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The price will reflect on all partner online and offline channels moving forward. The Vivo V15 buyers will get no-cost EMI offers, exchange discount on old phones, benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (including up to 3.3TB data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer), and a number of offers from different banks, including 5 percent cashback on SBI credit/ debit cards as well as on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo V15 was launched in India last month for Rs. 23,990. It is offered in Frozen Black, Glamour Red, and Royal Blue colours.


Vivo V15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) InCell FullView Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V15 packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo V15 comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone features a gradient back panel and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is seen on the back panel. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V15 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

Vivo V15

Vivo V15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Long battery life
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • No Widevine L1 DRM for HD video streaming
  • No 4K video recording or stabilisation
  • Sub-par low-light photography
Read detailed Vivo V15 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh

