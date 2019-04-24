Vivo V15 has received its first ever price cut in India, just a month after its launch. The Vivo V15 price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,000, and is now effectively selling for Rs. 21,990. The phone is already being sold with the new price tag on Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata CLiQ. The price is expected to reflect in all partnered offline outlets as well. Offers announced alongside include exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on SBI and HDFC cards, and more.

Vivo V15 price in India (revised)

Vivo has announced that the Vivo V15 (Review) will now be priced at Rs. 21,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The price will reflect on all partner online and offline channels moving forward. The Vivo V15 buyers will get no-cost EMI offers, exchange discount on old phones, benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (including up to 3.3TB data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer), and a number of offers from different banks, including 5 percent cashback on SBI credit/ debit cards as well as on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo V15 was launched in India last month for Rs. 23,990. It is offered in Frozen Black, Glamour Red, and Royal Blue colours.



Vivo V15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) InCell FullView Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V15 packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo V15 comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone features a gradient back panel and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is seen on the back panel. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V15 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.