Vivo X23, the Chinese phone maker's upcoming flagship, was leaked earlier this week with a waterdrop notch on its display. However, a report has now surfaced that suggests that the successor to this year's Vivo V9, the Vivo V11, will also sport a similar design with a minimal display notch. Apart from that, the Vivo V11 is expected to borrow the vertical dual rear camera setup from its predecessor. Supposed live images and renders of the phone have been leaked. Let's have a look at what all they reveal.

The leaks come to us courtesy reports from Russian website Hi-Tech Mail and Belarusian portal Tech Onliner. The latter reveals that the Vivo V11 will go on sale starting September, most likely in China. Sources from the Russian website claim that the Vivo V11 will receive a "micro-cut" design and improvements to ergonomics, which could result in a more comfortable and slim design. Both reports also tip the Vivo V11 specifications, which have been collated and detailed below.

We advise readers to take these leaks with a pinch of salt considering the fact that the images look a lot like the ones of the Vivo X23 leaked earlier. No developments around the Vivo V11 have been officially confirmed by the Chinese phone manufacturer.

Vivo V11 rumoured specifications

The Vivo V11 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 6.41-inch display with a possible full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 128GB of onboard storage. It is rumoured to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Battery capacity of the smartphone is expected to be 3,400mAh. The phone is rumoured to arrive with an upgraded fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, it is expected to sport a dual rear camera module with a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will feature a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo V11, according to the report, is expected to one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dimensions mentioned in the report are 157.9x75x7.9mm and weight is 156 grams.