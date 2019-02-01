NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro Price in India Cut Up to Rs. 2,000

01 February 2019
Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India in September last year

Highlights

  • Vivo V11 Pro is now priced in India at Rs. 23,990
  • Vivo V11 is now priced in India at Rs. 19,990
  • The new prices are now live on Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail stores

Just earlier this month, Vivo reduced the price of its last year's Vivo Nex smartphone. Now, the Chinese giant has effectively dropped prices of two more smartphones in India. The Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo V11 smartphones see a permanent price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. The Vivo V11 Pro receives its first ever price cut since launch, while the Vivo V11 receives its second price cut in India. The two phones come with dual rear camera setups and a waterdrop-shaped notch display.

Vivo has independently confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo V11 smartphones have received a permanent price cut in India. The Vivo V11 Pro is now priced at Rs. 23,990, down from the original price of Rs. 25,990. This means an overall price cut of Rs. 2,000 on the smartphone. The Vivo V11, on the other hand, sees a price drop of Rs. 1,000 from Rs. 20,990 to Rs. 19,990.

The Vivo V11 was launched in India at a price of Rs. 22,990, and received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in the Indian market in October last year. Now, the smartphone has received a further price drop of Rs. 1,000, and is available for Rs. 19,990. Both Flipkart and Vivo e-store are reflecting these new prices as well. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom first reported the price cut in India, also confirming that the phones are available at new prices in retail stores as well.

Vivo V11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo powered by the Jovi AI engine. The phone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Vivo V11 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based features. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery along with 18W quick-charging support.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. It is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Vivo V11 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W). The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Vivid display
  • Lots of software features
  • Good cameras with quick AF
  • Bad
  • Fingerpint unlocking is slow
  • No electronic stabilisation
  • Software still has bugs
Read detailed Vivo V11 Pro review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
