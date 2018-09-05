Ahead of its September 6 launch in India, Vivo V11 has officially been unveiled in Thailand. Vivo has launched the smartphone in two variants — Vivo V11 and Vivo V11i — in the country. However, based on previous leaks, one of the smartphone variants may arrive in India as Vivo V11 Pro. The new Vivo smartphones come with a 'waterdrop' display notch, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Price and availability details of the smartphone aren't yet revealed. However, an official listing in Thailand reveals all its specifications and key features. In India, Vivo V11 price is expected to be around Rs. 25,000 and will be sold via Amazon.

Vivo will first launch the V11 in India after Thailand, with several other international markets to follow. The Vivo V11 will be available for purchase in global markets in Nebula and Starry Night colour variants. As mentioned, the Chinese manufacturer will launch the smartphone in India on Thursday. It is expected that Vivo will announce the price of Vivo V11 during its launch.

Vivo V11 price

The Vivo V11 has been priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 21,800) in Thailand, while the Vivo V11i will be available at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 30,600). Considering the positioning of the Vivo V9 and the internals of the Vivo V11 Pro, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be priced anywhere in the Rs. 20,000-30,000 price range in India.

Vivo V11 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo V11 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked up to 2.2GHz, which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 626 SoC present in the Vivo V9. It comes with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 bears a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, similar to the ones present in Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex S. Meanwhile, at the front, there is a 25-megapixel senor that comes with AI-based features.

The Vivo V11 is equipped with 128GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery along with 18W quick-charging support. However, it has a micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of dimensions, it measures 157.9x75x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

Vivo V11i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11i runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the MTK Helio P60, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor that comes with AI-based features.

The Vivo V11 is equipped with 128GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery along with 18W quick-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of dimensions, it measures 155.97x75.63x8.1mm and weighs 163 grams.