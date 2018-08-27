NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V11 Pro Teaser Image Reveals Design Ahead of September 6 Launch

, 27 August 2018
The teaser image shows thin bezels for the Vivo V11 Pro will a small notch on top.

Highlights

  • Vivo V11 Pro has been teased several times in the past few days
  • The image shows thin bezels on the smartphone
  • Launch in India is set for September 6

Vivo V11 Pro is scheduled to arrive in India on September 6 at a launch event being held in Mumbai. After a barrage of official teasers on its Twitter account hinting at the key design elements, we finally have a fuller look at the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone's Halo FullView display with a waterdrop-style notch and a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup are clearly visible in the image. As per the new teaser image, the Vivo V11 Pro will sport an AI-powered camera, possibly on both the front and back modules.

The teaser image, spotted by Android Pure, shows thin bezels for the Vivo V11 Pro will a small notch on top. Apart from that, a dual camera setup is seen on the back with LED flash and the Vivo logo. The image does not reveal any other aspects of the smartphone. The Vivo V11 Pro price in India and availability details will hopefully get clearer at launch next month.

vivo v11 pro androidpure Vivo V11 pro

Photo Credit: Android Pure

 

Earlier this month, live images of a toned-down Vivo V11, with the same design, had been leaked online. Let's have a look at what all specifications were revealed.

As per previous reports, the Vivo V11 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 6.41-inch panel with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo V11 is said to bear a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. There will be a 25-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. It is expected to be one of the most affordable phones in the market with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is expected to measure 157.9x75x7.9mm and weigh 156 grams.

