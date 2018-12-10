Vivo V11 Pro's Supernova Red colour variant was launched in India Monday. The new variant comes with a red and black gradient that is enclosed within its curved 3D body. Vivo also claims that the V11 Pro Supernova Red will expand its commitment to the government's 'Make in India' programme and is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility. The Vivo V11 Pro originally debuted in India in Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options. The smartphone comes with a 19.5:9 display and features a dual rear camera setup.

Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red price in India

The Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red price in India has been set at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant. The smartphone's new colour variant has gone on sale through all offline channels and on the Vivo e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall starting December 10.

Launch offers on the Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red include five percent cashback when purchasing through HDFC card EMI, credit card regular transactions, and consumer durable loans. EMI options start from Rs. 1,733, and six easy EMI at zero down payment, zero interest, and zero processing fees can be availed via Bajaj Finserv. Customers can also avail a Rs. 2,000 Paytm cashback coupon, whereas exchange offers are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall with up to Rs. 18,000 in lieu of your old smartphone. Moreover, there are benefits worth Rs. 4,000 along with 3TB data from Reliance Jio.

To recall, the Vivo V11 Pro was originally launched in India back in September with Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options.

Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Funtouch OS 4.5 and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setups are supported with artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Bokeh, Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, Funmoji, Palm capture, Gender detection, AI Face Shaping, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Portrait Framing. Also, the smartphone has preloaded AR Stickers and Google Lens integration.

Vivo has provided 64GB of internal storage on the V11 Pro that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery that supports Dual-Engine fast charging. Besides, it measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

