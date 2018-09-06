NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Vivo V11 Pro With In Display Fingerprint Sensor, Waterdrop Notch Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Waterdrop Notch Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

, 06 September 2018
Vivo V11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 25,990, and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights

  • Vivo V11 Pro is the latest phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is available in a single memory/ storage configuration
  • Sale of the smartphone starts from September 12

Vivo V11 Pro is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone in the Indian market. At a price of Rs. 25,990, the V11 Pro is the most affordable handset in the country to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other highlights of the phone include 6GB of RAM, a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch, a vertical dual rear camera setup, Dual-Engine fast charging capabilities, and infrared based Face Unlock features. Let's get into the pricing, availability, and technical details of the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro. 

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, availability

Vivo V11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone has been made available in Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options. It will be sold via online and offline retail partners. Pre-booking starts from today, while the phone will go on sale on September 12. As for launch offers, the company has detailed a Rs. 2,000 flat cashback for purchases made via HDFC cards, benefits worth Rs. 4,050 from Reliance Jio, and a one-time screen replacement offer.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. It is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

vivo v11 pro back gadgets 360 vivo

Vivo V11 Pro bears a dual rear camera setup

Sensors on board the Vivo V11 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W). The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo
