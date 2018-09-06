Vivo V11 Pro is set to launch in India today following several weeks of teasers. Notably, the Chinese manufacturer recently launched the Vivo V11 lineup that includes Vivo V11 and Vivo V11i in Thailand, and it is expected that the V11 variant will launch in India as Vivo V11 Pro. While the handset will be unveiled at a launch event scheduled in Mumbai for today, official teasers from last month have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the Vivo V11 Pro in terms of specifications and design elements. The key highlight is the new smartphone is said to be its 'waterdrop' display notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V11 Pro India launch: How to watch the live stream

The Vivo V11 Pro India launch has been set for 12pm IST, and you can watch the live stream on its website. The live stream will be hosted on Facebook and YouTube too, so you can return to this page at 12pm and hit the play button in the video embedded below to catch all the action live.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India

If one considers the price point of the company's Vivo V9 and the internals of the V11 Pro, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be priced anywhere in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range in India. Notably, the Vivo V11 price in Thailand is THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 21,800), while the Vivo V11i costs THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 30,600). Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be available for purchase in global markets in Nebula and Starry Night colour variants. The availability details are expected to be revealed during the launch event, and the phone has already been listed on Amazon India site with a "Notify Me" button.

Vivo V11 specifications

Based on teasers and its Thailand launch, we have some idea about the specifications of the Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5. It may sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked up to 2.2GHz, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

The Vivo V11 Pro comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, similar to the camera setups in Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex S. Additionally, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based features. The handset is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format.

The Vivo V11 may pack a 3,400mAh battery and come with 18W quick-charging support. However, it has a micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C. Meanwhile, connectivity options in the handset may include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. Finally, the dimensions are expected to be 157.9x75x7.9mm.

