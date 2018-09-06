NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V11 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

, 06 September 2018
Vivo V11 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

The Vivo V11 Pro price in India will be announced at the launch event

The Vivo V11 Pro India launch event has kicked off in Mumbai, marking the entry of the company’s next-generation V-series model. Vivo claims it accounts for 60 percent market share of the Rs. 20,000-25,000 segment thanks to the V9, signalling the new model will be priced around Rs. 25,000. This launch comes just a day after the company unveiled the Vivo V11 and V11i in the Thai market. The new Pro model in India could be the V11 launched in Thailand, according to the rumour mill — of course, we have to wait less than 30 minutes to find out all the specifications and features of the smartphone. Of course, fans will be equally interested in finding out the Vivo V11 Pro price in India and launch offers, along with the release date in the country. Its highlights are said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, and waterdrop notch (which Vivo is calling Halo FullView Display).

How to watch Vivo V11 Pro India launch live stream

The launch will be live streamed on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and the official website so you can get all the details from the event. We will also be at the Vivo V11 India launch to bring you all the real-time updates, so just update this page every few minutes to get all the details about the smartphone.

 

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications

Going by the pricing of its predecessor, the V9, the new Vivo V11 Pro price in India should be close to the Rs. 25,000-mark. This will pit it against the likes of Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7 Plus, and Honor Play. It will be exclusively available via Amazon India. 

In terms of specifications, it has been rumoured that the Vivo V11 Pro could come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is reported to be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone could pack a 3,400mAh battery with an upgraded fast charging technology.

The Vivo V11 Pro is expected to bear a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is rumoured to come with a 25-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of dimensions, it will measure 157.9x75x7.9mm and weigh 156 grams.

Vivo V11 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
