NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V11 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V11 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Vivo V11 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant

Highlights

  • Vivo V11 Pro will be available in the country across platforms
  • Buyers can avail a Rs. 2,000 cashback for purchases made via HDFC cards
  • The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo V11 Pro, the company's latest mid-range smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country today. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month and it is the most affordable handset in the Indian market to house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The pre-orders for the Vivo V11 Pro had started on September 6 and was scheduled to go on sale on September 12. Notably, will be available for purchase starting tonight at 12am. Priced in India at Rs. 25,990, the Vivo V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that comes with 6GB of RAM, a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch, a vertical dual rear camera setup, Dual-Engine fast charging capabilities, and infrared based Face Unlock features.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo V11 Pro will be available in India priced at Rs. 25,990. The smartphones will in two colour variants - Dazzling Gold and Starry Night. Currently, the V11 Pro is available for pre-order across all offline channels and on the Vivo e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. Notably, interested buyers can avail the pre-booking offers for orders placed before 11:59pm on September 11.

Vivo V11 Pro Review

In terms of launch offers, if you pre-book the Vivo V11 Pro, you can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. You will also be eligible for a 5 percent cashback with Captial First. The smartphone will also be available with a Rs. 2,000 discount via Paytm Mall. You can also avail a Rs. 2,000 additional exchange discount, no-cost EMIs up to 12 months, and a buyback guarantee. Meanwhile, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will get complimentary liquid and damage protection insurance, as well as additional data and benefits worth Rs. 4,200 will be available for Reliance Jio subscribers.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Vivo V11 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W). The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Vivid display
  • Lots of software features
  • Good cameras with quick AF
  • Bad
  • Fingerpint unlocking is slow
  • No electronic stabilisation
  • Software still has bugs
Read detailed Vivo V11 Pro review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Vivo
Google Cloud AI Chief Fei-Fei Li to Be Replaced by Andrew Moore, Company Announces
Vivo V11 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  2. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  3. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  5. Aadhaar Software Reportedly Hacked, UIDAI Responds
  6. Blaupunkt Launches 8 New LED TVs in India With AI-Based Launcher
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Beats Galaxy S9+ in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  9. Airtel Unveils Rs. 289 Recharge With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Release Date Announced, Adds Sanhok Map
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.