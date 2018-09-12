Vivo V11 Pro, the company's latest mid-range smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country today. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month and it is the most affordable handset in the Indian market to house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The pre-orders for the Vivo V11 Pro had started on September 6 and was scheduled to go on sale on September 12. Notably, will be available for purchase starting tonight at 12am. Priced in India at Rs. 25,990, the Vivo V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that comes with 6GB of RAM, a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch, a vertical dual rear camera setup, Dual-Engine fast charging capabilities, and infrared based Face Unlock features.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo V11 Pro will be available in India priced at Rs. 25,990. The smartphones will in two colour variants - Dazzling Gold and Starry Night. Currently, the V11 Pro is available for pre-order across all offline channels and on the Vivo e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. Notably, interested buyers can avail the pre-booking offers for orders placed before 11:59pm on September 11.

Vivo V11 Pro Review

In terms of launch offers, if you pre-book the Vivo V11 Pro, you can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. You will also be eligible for a 5 percent cashback with Captial First. The smartphone will also be available with a Rs. 2,000 discount via Paytm Mall. You can also avail a Rs. 2,000 additional exchange discount, no-cost EMIs up to 12 months, and a buyback guarantee. Meanwhile, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will get complimentary liquid and damage protection insurance, as well as additional data and benefits worth Rs. 4,200 will be available for Reliance Jio subscribers.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Vivo V11 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W). The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

