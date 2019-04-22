Technology News

Vivo V11 Pro Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India: Report

| Updated: 22 April 2019 18:16 IST
Vivo V11 Pro Android Pie update is now reaching select users in India

Highlights

Vivo V11 Pro is reportedly getting a new FunTouch OS update

The update is said to be based on Android 9 Pie

Some of the new features include system-wide dark mode

Vivo V11 Pro has recently been in the news for getting a price cut and now, word on the street is that the phone is getting the Android 9 Pie software update. The update seems to be rolling out in batches since our review unit hasn't picked it up yet. From what we can tell, there's no official mention about this from Vivo yet. We reached out to the company and were told that it is currently testing the new firmware in limited numbers.

One lucky Delhi-based user seems to be one of the few who have managed to get the update for the phone. Anmol Kumar (@Anmols32) posted a screenshot of the update on Twitter, which gives us a little peak at what to expect. The update is reported to be about 3.11GB in size and some of the new highlights include an upgrade to Android 9 Pie, a new look for the UI, an upgraded Shortcut Centre and more. We don't know all the new features in the new version but Kumar has confirmed the presence of a system-wide Dark Mode in another tweet. We're not sure about the other new features in the new version yet, but we'll know once the update rolls out more widely.

vivo V11 Pro screenshot ndtv vivo

The Vivo V11 Pro has reportedly started receiving the Android 9 update
Photo Credit: @Anmols32

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 Pro (Review) runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. It is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Vivid display
  • Lots of software features
  • Good cameras with quick AF
  • Bad
  • Fingerpint unlocking is slow
  • No electronic stabilisation
  • Software still has bugs
Read detailed Vivo V11 Pro review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V11 Pro, Android 9 Pie, FunTouch OS
