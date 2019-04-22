Vivo V11 Pro has recently been in the news for getting a price cut and now, word on the street is that the phone is getting the Android 9 Pie software update. The update seems to be rolling out in batches since our review unit hasn't picked it up yet. From what we can tell, there's no official mention about this from Vivo yet. We reached out to the company and were told that it is currently testing the new firmware in limited numbers.

One lucky Delhi-based user seems to be one of the few who have managed to get the update for the phone. Anmol Kumar (@Anmols32) posted a screenshot of the update on Twitter, which gives us a little peak at what to expect. The update is reported to be about 3.11GB in size and some of the new highlights include an upgrade to Android 9 Pie, a new look for the UI, an upgraded Shortcut Centre and more. We don't know all the new features in the new version but Kumar has confirmed the presence of a system-wide Dark Mode in another tweet. We're not sure about the other new features in the new version yet, but we'll know once the update rolls out more widely.

The Vivo V11 Pro has reportedly started receiving the Android 9 update

Photo Credit: @Anmols32

Vivo V11 Pro specifications