Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Press Renders Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch

, 30 August 2018
Photo Credit: Android Pure

Vivo has already teased Vivo V11 Pro launch in the past few days.

Highlights

  • It will be an affordable option with in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Design elements and specifications have been leaked
  • Vivo V11 Pro launch in India is scheduled for September 6

Vivo V11 Pro is the Chinese phone maker's next smartphone slated for launch in India on September 6, at a launch event in Mumbai. Except a few teasers on social media, Vivo is keeping its mouth shut over the details of the Vivo V11 Pro. Despite that, a report has surfaced that claims to have access to the press renders, specifications, and features of the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo V11 Pro might be one of the more affordable smartphones in India to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

All of the below specifications come to us courtesy a leak by Android Pure, and as we can't verify these details, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Let's get into the details now.

Vivo V11 Pro rumoured specifications

As per the leak, the dual-SIM Vivo V11 Pro will sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on top similar to the one seen on the Oppo F9 Pro. Of course, this was also reported to have been teased by the company itself. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an AI engine, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a triple card slot, including a dedicated microSD card slot with storage expandable up to 256GB.

The leak suggests that the Vivo V11 Pro will sport a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens, paired with AI scene recognition. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 25-megapixel AI selfie camera with face unlocking capabilities even at night. There is expected to be a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with dual-engine fast charging capabilities. As per the renders, the smartphone will get a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Pricing for the Vivo V11 Pro has not yet been revealed by the brand but we could expect the handset to be priced around the Rs. 20,000-Rs. 25,000 price segment, keeping the Vivo V9 in mind.

