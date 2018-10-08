Vivo has permanently reduced the price of its latest Vivo V11 smartphone in the Indian market to a new price tag of Rs. 20,990. To recall, the Vivo V11 was launched in India in September at a price of Rs. 22,990. Key highlights include a bezel-less 19:9 display with waterdrop notch, a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Interestingly, Vivo has also announced that the Vivo V11 will be sold at a price of Rs. 20,990 as part of the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to be held between October 10-14.

The development was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, and was officially confirmed to Gadgets 360 by Vivo India. The news comes as a surprise considering the Vivo V11 was launched late last month and has seen its first price cut within just a couple of weeks of launch.

Vivo V11 price in India, availability

Vivo V11 was launched in India at a price of Rs. 22,990, and it has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in the Indian market. It is available in a lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, in Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black colour options, sold across Vivo E-store, Flipkart, and offline stores in India.

Vivo V11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V11 runs FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo powered by the Jovi AI engine. The phone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Vivo V11 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based features.