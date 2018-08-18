NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V11 India Launch Expected as Vivo Readies to Host September 6 Event

, 18 August 2018
Vivo V11 India Launch Expected as Vivo Readies to Host September 6 Event

Vivo V11 price in India remains unknown as of now.

Highlights

  • Vivo V11 launch date in India is September 6
  • It will be the successor to the Vivo V9
  • The smartphone's images and specifications have been leaked already

Vivo V11 is expected to launch in India in a few weeks as the Chinese brand has sent a 'Block Your Date' message for its next event. The launch event is scheduled for September 6 and the invite clearly states 'Experience in 11', strongly hinting at the name of the device likely to be unveiled then. The invite alludes to an in-display fingerprint sensor on the handset, similar to the one seen previously on the Vivo X21. The Vivo V11 will be the successor the V9 and has been leaked a couple of times in the past, and more information, such as the price, can be expected in the grapevine soon.

In a previous leak, it was reported that the Vivo V11 has a Waterdrop display notch design that debuted with the Oppo F9 earlier this week. Live images of the handset have been revealed too. This similar design was also leaked on the Vivo X23 previously.

Vivo V11 specifications

As for the Vivo V11 specifications, it is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 6.41-inch display with a possible full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 128GB of onboard storage. It is rumoured to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Battery capacity of the smartphone is expected to be 3,400mAh. The phone is rumoured to arrive with an upgraded fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, it is expected to sport a dual rear camera module with a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will feature a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo V11, according to the report, is expected to one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dimensions mentioned in the report are 157.9x75x7.9mm and weight is 156 grams.

Vivo V11 India Launch Expected as Vivo Readies to Host September 6 Event
