Vivo U10 Launched as Vivo U3x in China, Features Triple Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications

Vivo U3x also supports reverse charging to top up wireless earphones and fitness bands.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 10:57 IST
Vivo U3x comes in three colour options and memory variants.

Highlights
  • Vivo U3x is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera
  • It packs an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.8 lens

Vivo recently introduced the U-series of smartphones by launching the Vivo U10 in India, but in the meanwhile, the company had also been teasing the arrival of a new phone called Vivo U3x in China. Well, the Vivo U3x has now gone official in Vivo's home market and it appears to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U10 flaunting a similar design and internal hardware. The key highlights of Vivo U3x are the phone's 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and support for Vivo's proprietary 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology.

Vivo U3x price

The Vivo U3x has been priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 3GB + 64GB model carries a price tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The highest-end 4GB + 64GB version of the Vivo U3x will set buyers back by CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in China. The phone is now up for pre-order in China and comes in Deep Lake Blue, Red Tea Red, and Midnight Black colour options, with the first two flaunting a gradient finish. Vivo has announced a host of offers for early buyers such as free accessories worth CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,600). As of now, Vivo is yet to reveal the availability details of Vivo U3x in markets outside China.

Vivo U3x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo U3x runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 and packs a 6.35-inch HD+ (1544×720 pixels) display. Just like the Vivo U10, the Vivo U3x is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo U3x that includes a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens.

Vivo U3x is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging, and also supports reverse charging for juicing up accessories such as Bluetooth earphones and fitness bands. However, the OTG cable needed for reverse charging must be purchased separately. Storage on the Vivo phone is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Vivo U3x features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock for authentication.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5,0, and 3.5mm headphone jack, while onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo U3x measures 59.43x76.77x8.92mm and tips the scales at 190.5 grams.

Vivo U3x

Vivo U3x

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1544 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo U3x, Vivo U3x Specifications
