Vivo U3 has been teased to debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Chinese company has released a teaser image through its official Weibo account. The image also showcases the back of the Vivo U3 that could arrive as the newest budget phone -- after the Vivo U10 that was launched in India and introduced in China as the Vivo U3x last month. Separately, a Vivo phone carrying model number V1914A/T has surfaced on TENAA along with its key specifications. The handset seems to be similar to the Vivo U3. However, it could be a country-specific variant of the U3 -- considering the company's historical records of launching similar hardware in multiple markets with distinct titles.

The teaser image of the Vivo U3, which has been posted on Weibo, highlights the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It also gives a glimpse at the back of the smartphone that appears to have a triple rear camera setup and a traditional fingerprint sensor. There is also a vertically-placed Vivo branding as well as a gradient finish.

Further, the teaser image fairly shows the bottom area of the phone that seems to have the loudspeaker grille, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Last month, Vivo launched the U10 as its newest budget phone with a triple rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery. The handset also reached the China market as the U3x and included the Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is a water-down version of the Snapdragon 675 SoC.

If we believe what has been speculated by GizmoChina, the Vivo U3 could be the Vivo 1934A/T phone that surfaced on TENAA recently.

The TENAA listing included the images of the Vivo 1934A/T alongside its key specifications. These include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style display notch and a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The handset also includes128GB of onboard storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, as per the online listing.

For photos and videos, the Vivo phone on TENAA listed with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is a mentioning of a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone running on Android 9 Pie appears to have Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and includes a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Alongside the Vivo V1934A/T, China's TENAA has a separate listing for the Vivo V1941A/T that is also powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The online listing suggests that the handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support.

The Vivo V1941A/T, just like the Vivo V1934A/T, carries a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone is listed with a minimum battery capacity of 4,920mAh, which could turn out to be a 5,000mAh pack. Furthermore, there are no details about its fast charging support, the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor.