  Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA

Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA

Vivo U3 teaser image showcase its triple rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 15:25 IST
Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA

Vivo last month unveiled U3x in China as its latest budget smartphone

Highlights
  • Vivo U3 could sit alongside U10 that debuted as U3x in China
  • The phone appears to have a fingerprint sensor at the back
  • Vivo V1914A/T has surfaced on TENAA with key specifications

Vivo U3 has been teased to debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Chinese company has released a teaser image through its official Weibo account. The image also showcases the back of the Vivo U3 that could arrive as the newest budget phone -- after the Vivo U10 that was launched in India and introduced in China as the Vivo U3x last month. Separately, a Vivo phone carrying model number V1914A/T has surfaced on TENAA along with its key specifications. The handset seems to be similar to the Vivo U3. However, it could be a country-specific variant of the U3 -- considering the company's historical records of launching similar hardware in multiple markets with distinct titles.

The teaser image of the Vivo U3, which has been posted on Weibo, highlights the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It also gives a glimpse at the back of the smartphone that appears to have a triple rear camera setup and a traditional fingerprint sensor. There is also a vertically-placed Vivo branding as well as a gradient finish.

Further, the teaser image fairly shows the bottom area of the phone that seems to have the loudspeaker grille, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

vivo u3 snapdragon 675 weibo Vivo U3

Vivo U3 has been teased on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Last month, Vivo launched the U10 as its newest budget phone with a triple rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery. The handset also reached the China market as the U3x and included the Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is a water-down version of the Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Vivo U3 specifications (expected)

If we believe what has been speculated by GizmoChina, the Vivo U3 could be the Vivo 1934A/T phone that surfaced on TENAA recently.

The TENAA listing included the images of the Vivo 1934A/T alongside its key specifications. These include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style display notch and a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The handset also includes128GB of onboard storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, as per the online listing.

vivo v1934a tenaa Vivo 1934A/T

Vivo 1934A/T appears to debut formally as the Vivo U3
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

For photos and videos, the Vivo phone on TENAA listed with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is a mentioning of a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone running on Android 9 Pie appears to have Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and includes a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Mysterious Vivo phone on TENAA

Alongside the Vivo V1934A/T, China's TENAA has a separate listing for the Vivo V1941A/T that is also powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The online listing suggests that the handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support.

The Vivo V1941A/T, just like the Vivo V1934A/T, carries a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone is listed with a minimum battery capacity of 4,920mAh, which could turn out to be a 5,000mAh pack. Furthermore, there are no details about its fast charging support, the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Vivo U3

Vivo U3

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5,000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
