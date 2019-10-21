Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its U-series - the Vivo U3. The latest Vivo offering packs triple rear cameras and flaunts a gradient design. Vivo U3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software side, it offers proprietary features such as Game Space launcher for games, Multi-Turbo for boosting the phone's performance and the Jovi AI assistant.

Vivo U3 price

As mentioned above, the Vivo U3 has been launched in China and it is now up for pre-order from the official Vivo e-shop in the country. The phone's base 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) while the higher-end 6GB + 64GB configuration carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Vivo U3 comes in a choice of three colours – Spar Blue, Agate Black, and Onion Blue – but there is no word on its availability in markets outside China.

Vivo U3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo U3 runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 394ppi, and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also supports face unlock, but it features a Micro-USB port for charging and file transfer, instead of the modern USB Type-C port.

Talking about the phone's triple rear camera setup, it consists of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

