Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its U-series - the Vivo U3. The latest Vivo offering packs triple rear cameras and flaunts a gradient design. Vivo U3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software side, it offers proprietary features such as Game Space launcher for games, Multi-Turbo for boosting the phone's performance and the Jovi AI assistant.
As mentioned above, the Vivo U3 has been launched in China and it is now up for pre-order from the official Vivo e-shop in the country. The phone's base 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) while the higher-end 6GB + 64GB configuration carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Vivo U3 comes in a choice of three colours – Spar Blue, Agate Black, and Onion Blue – but there is no word on its availability in markets outside China.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo U3 runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 394ppi, and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also supports face unlock, but it features a Micro-USB port for charging and file transfer, instead of the modern USB Type-C port.
Talking about the phone's triple rear camera setup, it consists of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.
