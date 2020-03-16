Vivo Carnival sale has kicked off on Amazon, offering a wide range of Vivo smartphones at discounted price points bundled with several other offers. The sale went live on Monday and will continue till March 19. Among the phones that witnessed a price cut were Vivo U10 and Vivo U20. Vivo via Amazon is also offering no-cost-EMI option (up to six months) on the Vivo-Y series smartphones which include Vivo Y11, Vivo Y12, Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y19. The Vivo Y91i also has three months no-cost-EMI offer.

Starting with the discounted offers, from the Vivo U-series, the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of Vivo U20 is now up for grabs for Rs. 10,990. The other 6GB RAM + 64GB variant of the smartphone is available at Rs. 11,990. Meanwhile, the smartphone's predecessor, the Vivo U10 is also up for grabs. The 3GB RAM + 32GB variant of Vivo U10 is priced at Rs. 8,990. There's also a no-cost-EMI offer on the smartphone is the customer pays with either Amazon Pay card or ZestMoney.

From the Vivo S-series, the Vivo S1 and its upper variant, the Vivo S1 Pro also witnessed a price cut on Amazon during this Vivo Carnival sale. The Vivo S1 Pro price is currently set at Rs. 18,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB variant with no-cost-EMI and additional exchange offers. As for the Vivo S1, the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant of the smartphone is available at Rs. 15,990 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 17,990. There's another 6GB RAM + 128GB variant which is available for Rs. 16,990) Customers can also enjoy no-cost-EMI and additional exchange offers, along with extra discount by using certain credit cards.

As mentioned above, Vivo via Amazon is also offering no-cost-EMI option (up to six months) on the Vivo-Y series smartphones. These include Vivo Y11, the Vivo Y12, the Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y19 where customers can also avail additional instant discount on using certain credit cards. The current prices can be viewed on the Amazon website. The Vivo Y91i from the Vivo Y-series also has three months a no-cost-EMI offer and is currently priced at Rs. 6,990.

Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of Vivo V17 is available at Rs. 22,990 with no-cost-EMI option along with other additional exchange offers.

Phone Current Price Old Price Vivo U20 (4GB RAM + 64GB) Rs. 10,990 Rs. 12,990 Vivo U20 (6GB RAM + 64GB) Rs. 11,990 Rs. 14,990 Vivo U10 (3GB RAM + 32GB) Rs. 8,990 Rs. 10,990 Vivo S1 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB) Rs. 18,990 Rs. 20,990 Vivo S1 (6GB RAM + 128GB) Rs. 17,990 Rs. 20,990 Vivo S1 (4GB RAM + 128GB) Rs. 15,990 Rs. 19,990 Vivo S1 (6GB RAM + 128GB) Rs. 16,990 Rs. 20,999 Vivo V17 (8GB RAM + 128GB) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 27,990

