Vivo U20 is all set to go on sale again in India. The smartphone will be offered via Amazon and Vivo's own e-store in the country. Since launching the U20 last month, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has organised two flash sales for the phone so far. Vivo U20 is a budget Android phone that comes with features like full-HD+ screen, octa-core processor, triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Read on to find out more about the latest Vivo U20 sale, the phone's price in India, and other key details.

Vivo U20 price in India, sale offers

Vivo U20 price is set at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The company also offers a 6GB + 64GB model of the phone that carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990. There have also been rumours of an 8GB RAM variant, but the company is yet to officially announce it. Vivo U20 sale will start at 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in and Vivo.com. The phone is offered in Blaze Blue and Racing Black colour options.

In terms of the sale offers, Amazon is offering Rs. 1,000 discount on the phone if you pay using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, including EMI transactions.

Vivo U20 specifications

This dual-SIM smartphone from Vivo features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 on top. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. As mentioned in the storage variants, the phone has up to 6GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

In other specifications, Vivo has included a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the usual set of connectivity options.

