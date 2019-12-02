Vivo U20 is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be held on Amazon India and Vivo India e-shop simultaneously, and it will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The Vivo U20 was launched in India last week, and this is the second time the phone will be made available on the partnered online sites. Key features of the Vivo U20 include Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo U20 price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, Vivo U20 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and the official Vivo e-shop both. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990 in India. It is offered in two colour options – Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

In terms of the sale offers, Amazon India has listed no-cost EMI options, 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 500 with HDFC Bank debit cards, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card. Vivo India e-shop, on the other hand, is offering an exchange discount, no-cost EMI options up to six months, and benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Reliance Jio subscribers.

Vivo U20 specifications

The highlight for the Vivo U20 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is one of the most powerful processors at this price point. The Vivo U20 also packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, you will get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging. The company bundles a 18w charger in the box.

On the imaging front, Vivo U20 offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Among other specifications, Vivo U20 comes with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage on both variants but it is further expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and four navigation systems.

