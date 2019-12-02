Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo U20 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Vivo.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Vivo U20 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Vivo.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Vivo U20 has been priced starting at Rs. 10,990 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 07:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U20 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Vivo.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Vivo U20 sale offers include 10 percent cashback on payments via HDFC Bank debit cards

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 is offered in two colours - Racing Black and Blaze Blue
  • Vivo U20 packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • The phone has a triple rear camera setup, 6GB RAM

Vivo U20 is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be held on Amazon India and Vivo India e-shop simultaneously, and it will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The Vivo U20 was launched in India last week, and this is the second time the phone will be made available on the partnered online sites. Key features of the Vivo U20 include Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo U20 price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, Vivo U20 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and the official Vivo e-shop both. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990 in India. It is offered in two colour options – Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

In terms of the sale offers, Amazon India has listed no-cost EMI options, 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 500 with HDFC Bank debit cards, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card. Vivo India e-shop, on the other hand, is offering an exchange discount, no-cost EMI options up to six months, and benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Reliance Jio subscribers.

Vivo U20 specifications

The highlight for the Vivo U20 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is one of the most powerful processors at this price point. The Vivo U20 also packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, you will get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging. The company bundles a 18w charger in the box.

On the imaging front, Vivo U20 offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Among other specifications, Vivo U20 comes with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage on both variants but it is further expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and four navigation systems.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo U20

Vivo U20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Full-HD+ display
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Bloatware preinstalled
Read detailed Vivo U20 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo U20, Vivo U20 Price in India, Vivo U20 Specifications, Vivo, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Tipped to Pack 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 12-Megapixel Wide-Angle Rear Shooter
Vivo U20 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Vivo.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. Vodafone Idea Announces Increased Prepaid Tariffs: All You Need to Know
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Apple AirPods Pro Review
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. The Unconventional Guide to Buying Wireless Earbuds
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Vivo.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  3. Cyber Monday 2019: What Is It, When Is It, India Offers, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3
  5. Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Tipped to Pack 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 12-Megapixel Wide-Angle Rear Shooter
  8. Facebook Adds Disclaimer to a User’s Post Under Singapore Fake News Law
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Vivo S1, More to Get Discounts During Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Vivo Carnival Sales
  10. Realme 5s Next Sale Set for December 2 via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.