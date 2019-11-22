Technology News
loading
  Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo U20 features a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Vivo U20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,990.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 12:23 IST
Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo U20 will be up for grabs in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine charging support
  • Vivo U20 sports an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV

Vivo U20 has been launched in India as a successor to the Vivo V10. The latest Vivo phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a main 16-megapixel snapper, and it offers a 16-megapixel camera at the front as well for selfies. The Vivo U20 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is claimed to bring a 25 percent boost over the Snapdragon 665 SoC at the heart of its predecessor. It also features a large 5,000mAh battery that supports the proprietary 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology.

Vivo U20 price in India, availability   

The Vivo U20 (First Impressions) has been priced at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990 in India. Vivo's latest phone comes in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale in India starting 12pm (noon) on November 28. It will be available via Amazon.in and the official Vivo e-shop. Launch offers on the Vivo U20 include Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchase and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

 

Vivo U20 specifications   

The dual-SIM Vivo U20 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 custom skin on top. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits.

Vivo U20 First Impressions

Vivo claims it has obtained the Widevine L1 certification for the phone, which means users can enjoy high-resolution content from streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Vivo U20 draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

vivo u20 back gadgets 360 Vivo U20

Vivo U20 is will be available in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options

 

Talking about the phone's triple rear camera setup, it is highlighted by a 16-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture that can capture stills at a distance of up to 4cm. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo U20 packs 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage and it can further be expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. Sensors packed inside the phone are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo U10 successor packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports the proprietary Dual-Engine fast charging technology. Vivo bundles the 18W charger in the phone's retail package. Vivo U20's dimensions are 162.15 x 76.47 x 8.89mm and it tips the scales at 193 grams. The phone has a plastic build and its main rear camera can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, while 4K video capture maxes out at 30fps.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo U20, Vivo U20 Price in India, Vivo U20 Specifications, Vivo
Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
