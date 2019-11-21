Technology News
loading

Vivo U20 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Vivo U20 will be sold via Amazon and Vivo e-store in the country. The Vivo U20 launch in India is set for 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U20 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Vivo U20 to launch in India at 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 is teased to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • The phone has a triple rear camera setup, a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display
  • Vivo U20 will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge tech

Vivo U20 is all set to launch in India tomorrow, on November 22, and the phone has been teased intensively running up to the launch. The phone's key specifications have been teased, and its design has also been revealed. The Vivo U20 will sport a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup at the back. It is seen to sport a blue gradient back panel finish and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The Vivo U20 is the successor of the Vivo U10 launched in September this year.

Vivo U20 launch details, expected price in India

Vivo U20 launch in India is set for 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow. The Amazon India teaser page reveals that the pricing details will be unveiled tomorrow. The phone should be priced in the same range, or slightly higher than the predecessor Vivo U10. To recall, the Vivo U10 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 9,990, while the top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,990. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-store both, and both the sites are taking registrations of interest as well. Pricing and availability details will be announced at noon tomorrow.

Vivo U20 specifications

As per teasers, the Vivo U20 will sport a 6.53 full-HD+ FullView display with waterdrop-style notch, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Widevine L1 certification. The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone is listed to pack 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The page also claims that the Vivo U20 can last 273 hours on standby, 21 hours on Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook usage, and 11 hours on YouTube usage.

Vivo U20 is believed to a rebranded version of Vivo U3 that debuted in China last month. While Vivo is yet to say anything in this regard, it is not the first time that Vivo has launched rebranded versions in the countries outside China. Also, all the Vivo U20 specifications teased so far by the company match exactly with Vivo U3 specifications. If this speculation turns out to be true, the phone's triple rear camera setup will consist of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo U20, Vivo U20 Price in India, Vivo U20 Specifications, Vivo U20 Launch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked
Vivo U20 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Mi Band 3i With 20-Day Battery Life, Monochrome Display Launched in India
  4. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  5. iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Offer '50 Percent More Battery Life'
  6. Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked
  7. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  8. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  9. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. US Judge Clears Way for Defamation Case Over Musk 'Pedo' Tweet
  2. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Snooping Row: Facebook Service Says Regrets Not Meeting 'Government Expectations'
  5. Phony 'Fact Check’ Account on Twitter Raises New Concerns
  6. New Tech Puts Virtual Sense of Touch at Our Fingertips
  7. Oppo R17 Pro Starts Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India: Download Link, New Features, More
  8. Uber Plans to Start Audio-Recording Rides in the US for Safety
  9. Cosmic Explosions Even More Powerful Than First Thought: Study
  10. Telcos Have to Pay AGR Dues, No Consideration for Waiver: Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.