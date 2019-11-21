Vivo U20 is all set to launch in India tomorrow, on November 22, and the phone has been teased intensively running up to the launch. The phone's key specifications have been teased, and its design has also been revealed. The Vivo U20 will sport a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup at the back. It is seen to sport a blue gradient back panel finish and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The Vivo U20 is the successor of the Vivo U10 launched in September this year.

Vivo U20 launch details, expected price in India

Vivo U20 launch in India is set for 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow. The Amazon India teaser page reveals that the pricing details will be unveiled tomorrow. The phone should be priced in the same range, or slightly higher than the predecessor Vivo U10. To recall, the Vivo U10 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 9,990, while the top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,990. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-store both, and both the sites are taking registrations of interest as well. Pricing and availability details will be announced at noon tomorrow.

Vivo U20 specifications

As per teasers, the Vivo U20 will sport a 6.53 full-HD+ FullView display with waterdrop-style notch, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Widevine L1 certification. The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone is listed to pack 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The page also claims that the Vivo U20 can last 273 hours on standby, 21 hours on Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook usage, and 11 hours on YouTube usage.

Vivo U20 is believed to a rebranded version of Vivo U3 that debuted in China last month. While Vivo is yet to say anything in this regard, it is not the first time that Vivo has launched rebranded versions in the countries outside China. Also, all the Vivo U20 specifications teased so far by the company match exactly with Vivo U3 specifications. If this speculation turns out to be true, the phone's triple rear camera setup will consist of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

