Vivo U20 is all set to launch in India as the latest addition to Vivo's U-series of smartphones. As per Vivo's official teaser page on Amazon.in, the Vivo U20 will launch in India on November 22 at 12pm (noon), and it appears to be exclusive to Amazon upon its debut. The Vivo U20 will pack triple rear cameras, and as the name clearly suggests, it will succeed the Vivo U10 that was launched earlier this year. The phone's teaser page on Amazon also reveals that the Vivo U20 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Vivo U20 teaser page on Amazon gives us a glimpse of the phone's design from both sides. The Vivo U20 is seen sporting a gradient design with a royal blue-purple backdrop and a wavy pattern running across the glossy back. One can see a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera module at the back, but there is no information regarding the megapixel count of any of the camera sensors. Over at the front, we can see the display with a waterdrop notch and a small chin at the bottom.

Vivo U20's teaser page on Amazon mentions that the Vivo U20 will be launched in India on November 22 at 12pm, and will likely be sold exclusively via Amazon. The page also reveals some important titbits about the Vivo U20's internal hardware such as the processor powering it, the amount of RAM, and storage standard. Starting with the processor, the Vivo U20 will draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is claimed to bring a performance boost of 25 percent (in terms of AnTuTu benchmark score) over the Snapdragon 665 SoC that ticks inside its predecessor – the Vivo U10.

The Snapdragon 675 powering the device will be paired with “up to 6GB” of RAM, which means the phone will also arrive in variants with lesser amount of RAM. Vivo U20 will rely on the faster UFS 2.1 storage standard, which essentially means faster file transfer. The Vivo U20 looks identical to the Vivo U3 that the company recently teased in China, and was also spotted on TENAA as well, which indicates that Vivo U20 might just be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3.

As for the specifications, the Vivo U20 might come equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front is a16-megapixel selfie camera. It will boot Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top, while a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support will provide the juice.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.