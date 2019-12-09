Vivo U20 will go on sale in India today, in another round of flash sales since its India launch in late November. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 675 SoC, apart from a massive 5,000mAh battery. At its price point, the Vivo U20 rivals the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s. We've pit the the three phones against each other in terms of specifications and price, and, we've also created a buying guide where we tell you which is the best phone for various use cases, the Vivo U20 or the Redmi Note 8, so be sure to check those out later in the article.

Vivo U20 price in India, offers

The Vivo U20 price in India starts from Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Vivo U20 will go on sale at 12pm IST today, via Amazon India and the Vivo India site.

On Amazon India, Vivo U20 offers include 5 percent cashback for HDFC Cashback Card users as well as no-cost EMIs. The smartphone also comes with a Jio offer with benefits up to Rs. 6,000.

Vivo U20 specifications

Specifications of the Vivo U20 (Review) include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC; up to 6GB of RAM; a triple rear camera setup (16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel); a 16-megapixel front camera; and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone features the standard bunch of connectivity options, though Vivo has gone with a Micro-USB port instead of USB Type-C. The Vivo U20 measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm and weighs 193 grams.

