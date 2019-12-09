Technology News
Vivo U20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site: Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Updated: 9 December 2019 07:00 IST
Vivo U20 will go on sale via Amazon and the Vivo India site at 12pm IST

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,990
  • Vivo India launched the smartphone late last month
  • The Vivo U20 sports a massive 5,000mAh battery

Vivo U20 will go on sale in India today, in another round of flash sales since its India launch in late November. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 675 SoC, apart from a massive 5,000mAh battery. At its price point, the Vivo U20 rivals the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s. We've pit the the three phones against each other in terms of specifications and price, and, we've also created a buying guide where we tell you which is the best phone for various use cases, the Vivo U20 or the Redmi Note 8, so be sure to check those out later in the article.

Vivo U20 price in India, offers

The Vivo U20 price in India starts from Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Vivo U20 will go on sale at 12pm IST today, via Amazon India and the Vivo India site.

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 Compared: Price, Performance, Cameras, and More

On Amazon India, Vivo U20 offers include 5 percent cashback for HDFC Cashback Card users as well as no-cost EMIs. The smartphone also comes with a Jio offer with benefits up to Rs. 6,000.

 

Vivo U20 specifications

Specifications of the Vivo U20 (Review) include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC; up to 6GB of RAM; a triple rear camera setup (16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel); a 16-megapixel front camera; and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The smartphone features the standard bunch of connectivity options, though Vivo has gone with a Micro-USB port instead of USB Type-C. The Vivo U20 measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm and weighs 193 grams.

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
