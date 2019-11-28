Vivo U20 was launched in India late last week, and the smartphone is now ready to go on its maiden sale today. The Vivo U20 has been priced starting at Rs. 10,990 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Vivo U20 is available in two variants, the base variant gets 4GB RAM while the top variant gets 6GB of RAM. Storage remains the same at 64GB for both variants. Vivo offers a big 5,000mAh battery on the U20 along with a triple camera setup at the back.

Vivo U20 price in India, sale offers

The Vivo U20 (Review) is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone is offered in two colours - Racing Black and Blaze Blue. The Vivo U20 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Amazon India and the official Vivo e-shop. At the moment Vivo is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on a prepaid purchase.

Vivo U20 specifications

The highlight for the Vivo U20 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is one of the most powerful processors at this price point. The Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and gets an 18W Dual-Engine fast charger in the box.

Vivo U20 features a triple rear camera setup

The Vivo U20 offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo U20 comes with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage on both variants but it is further expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and four navigation systems. Do check out our full review before you head for the first sale.

