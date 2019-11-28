Technology News
Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site: Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo U20 is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Updated: 28 November 2019 06:30 IST
Vivo U20 goes on sale today at 12pm

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 goes on sale in India for the first time
  • It sports a triple camera setup at the back
  • The U20 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo U20 was launched in India late last week, and the smartphone is now ready to go on its maiden sale today. The Vivo U20 has been priced starting at Rs. 10,990 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Vivo U20 is available in two variants, the base variant gets 4GB RAM while the top variant gets 6GB of RAM. Storage remains the same at 64GB for both variants. Vivo offers a big 5,000mAh battery on the U20 along with a triple camera setup at the back.

Vivo U20 price in India, sale offers

The Vivo U20 (Review) is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone is offered in two colours - Racing Black and Blaze Blue. The Vivo U20 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Amazon India and the official Vivo e-shop. At the moment Vivo is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on a prepaid purchase.

Vivo U20 specifications

The highlight for the Vivo U20 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is one of the most powerful processors at this price point. The Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and gets an 18W Dual-Engine fast charger in the box.

Vivo U20 Back 1574865080882 vivo

Vivo U20 features a triple rear camera setup

 

The Vivo U20 offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo U20 comes with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage on both variants but it is further expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and four navigation systems. Do check out our full review before you head for the first sale.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Full-HD+ display
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Bloatware preinstalled
Read detailed Vivo U20 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Vivo U20 Review
