Vivo U20 will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, the official teaser page for the phone on Amazon India website has revealed. The e-retailer had set up the teaser page earlier this week and has been quietly revealing the key features of the smartphone. Apart from the battery details that it had teased today, we already know that Vivo U20 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Vivo U20 teaser details

The Vivo U20 teaser page on Amazon India claims that it will be “the fastest smartphone with 5,000mAh battery”, touting the presence of Snapdragon 675 SoC on the phone. The page also claims that the Vivo U20 can last 273 hours on standby, 21 hours on Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook usage, and 11 hours on YouTube usage. As mentioned, the onboard 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.

The teaser images present on Amazon.in also indicates the presence of triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, and rear fingerprint sensor. Vivo U20 is believed to a rebranded version of Vivo U3 that debuted in China last month. While Vivo is yet to say anything in this regard, it is not the first time that Vivo has launched rebranded versions in the countries outside China. Also, all the Vivo U20 specifications teased so far by the company match exactly with Vivo U3 specifications.

Vivo U20 expected specifications

To recall, Vivo U3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter on board as well.

There could be some differences on the RAM and storage front between Vivo U3 and Vivo U20, but nothing on that is confirmed right now. Whatever ends up being the case, we will know soon enough as Vivo is all set to launch the U20 on November 22 in the country.

