Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals

Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals

Vivo U20 India launch is set for November 22 and the phone will be sold via Amazon and Vivo e-store in the country.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals

Vivo U20 will feature a waterdrop-style notch and a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 is believed to be the rebranded version of Vivo U3
  • Vivo U20 is confirmed to include Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • The phone will also pack a rear fingerprint sensor

Vivo U20 will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, the official teaser page for the phone on Amazon India website has revealed. The e-retailer had set up the teaser page earlier this week and has been quietly revealing the key features of the smartphone. Apart from the battery details that it had teased today, we already know that Vivo U20 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Vivo U20 teaser details

The Vivo U20 teaser page on Amazon India claims that it will be “the fastest smartphone with 5,000mAh battery”, touting the presence of Snapdragon 675 SoC on the phone. The page also claims that the Vivo U20 can last 273 hours on standby, 21 hours on Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook usage, and 11 hours on YouTube usage. As mentioned, the onboard 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.

The teaser images present on Amazon.in also indicates the presence of triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, and rear fingerprint sensor. Vivo U20 is believed to a rebranded version of Vivo U3 that debuted in China last month. While Vivo is yet to say anything in this regard, it is not the first time that Vivo has launched rebranded versions in the countries outside China. Also, all the Vivo U20 specifications teased so far by the company match exactly with Vivo U3 specifications.

Vivo U20 expected specifications

To recall, Vivo U3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter on board as well.

There could be some differences on the RAM and storage front between Vivo U3 and Vivo U20, but nothing on that is confirmed right now. Whatever ends up being the case, we will know soon enough as Vivo is all set to launch the U20 on November 22 in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo U20, Vivo U20 specifications, Vivo U20 price, Vivo
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Flipkart to Collect Plastic Packaging From Doorstep, Pilot Live in Select Cities
Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Vodafone Idea Posts Record Net Loss, Biggest Yet in Indian Corporate History
  5. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Pays Homage to Original With 'Retro Razr' Skin
  7. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  8. Infinix S5 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
#Latest Stories
  1. India Second Only to the US in Requesting Facebook for Users Data
  2. Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
  3. Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders
  4. Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals
  5. Flipkart to Collect Plastic Packaging From Doorstep, Pilot Live in Select Cities
  6. Instagram Expands Hidden Likes Test to India, Around the World
  7. Airtel Posts Net Loss on Provisioning for DoT's AGR Dues
  8. Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 4 MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Begins in India, Security Patch Not Updated
  10. Google Rolls Out Own RCS Chat System in the US via Messages App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.