Vivo recently confirmed to Gadgets360 that the company will soon launch an 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo U20. Today, the 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo U20 has become official in India and is now up for grabs via authorised offline stores with some offers in tow. As for the phone itself, it packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary snapper. The Vivo phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper housed in a waterdrop notch. The Vivo U20 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery that supports the in-house 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology.

Vivo U20 (8GB RAM variant) price in India, availability, offers

The Vivo U20's new 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 17,990 and will be available from authorised offline stores across the country. Vivo is also providing a host of offers on the Vivo U20's new 8GB RAM variant that include 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit card, 5 percent cashback with ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, and 5 percent cashback with Axis Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions until December 31.

There are also Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and EMI offers from Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB, and Home Credit on the table. The Vivo U20 comes in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options. The lower-end 6GB + 64GB variant of Vivo U20 carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,990.

Vivo U20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo U20 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 custom skin on top. Talking about its hardware, the Vivo offering features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits. Vivo U20 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Vivo U20's triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main snapper that employs the Sony IMX499 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to handle selfies and video calls.

Vivo U20 packs a peak 128GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. Sensors packed inside the Vivo U20 are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Vivo U10 successor packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports the proprietary Dual-Engine fast charging technology.