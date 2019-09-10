Technology News
Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of the Company’s Online-Exclusive U Series

Vivo U10 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, however the exact chipset is unclear for now.

Updated: 10 September 2019 12:45 IST
Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of the Company's Online-Exclusive U Series

Vivo U10 will be sold via Amazon and Vivo e-store in India

  • Vivo U10 will sport a waterdrop-style notch
  • The upcoming Vivo phone will come with a fast charger in the box
  • Vivo U10 is first phone in the Vivo U series

Vivo is all set to add a new U-series in its smartphone portfolio in India, the company announced on Monday. According to Vivo, the new lineup will be online-exclusive and Vivo U10 will debut as the first smartphone in the series. The Chinese smartphone maker had partnered with Amazon.in for the U series and the e-retailer will be carrying the Vivo U-series in the country. The Vivo U-series will also be sold by the company's own website and the Vivo E-Store is already teasing its arrival.

After the launch of the Vivo Z-series as an online-exclusive lineup, the U-series will be the second lineup in the company's portfolio to go the same route. Apart from these two lineups, Vivo also offers smartphones under the S series, V series, X series, Y series, and Nex series.

Vivo is yet to reveal many details about the new lineup or the upcoming Vivo U10 phone, however the company did say the Vivo U10 will come with “fast charging in the box”, indicating at not only support for fast charging but a bundled fast charger as well.

“[Vivo U10] focuses on powerful performance and long-lasting battery besides providing best-in-class [processor],” the company said in a statement.

On a teaser page on its website, Vivo has revealed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and waterdrop-style notch in the Vivo U10.

“We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalised experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country,” said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, in a statement. “Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance- driven smartphone that fits their budget well.”

To recall, Vivo had recently launched its Vivo Z1x smartphone in India. The phone comes with features like a triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and 4,500mAh battery.

MIUI 11 Features, Iconography Leaked by Accidental Rollout Ahead of Formal Launch
Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of the Company’s Online-Exclusive U Series
