Technology News
loading

Vivo U10 Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of Tuesday's launch

Vivo U10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by up to 4GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U10 Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of Tuesday's launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo U10 will be an online-exclusive smartphone in India

Highlights
  • Vivo U10 is set to launch in India on September 24
  • The phone will be sold online on Amazon and Vivo's online store in India
  • Vivo U10 will include a massive 5,000mAh battery

Vivo is bringing its U-series phones to India on Tuesday, September 24. The company plans to launch the Vivo U10 in India tomorrow as an online-exclusive phone that will retail on Amazon India and Vivo's online store. With less than 24 hours left for the official launch, the company has now revealed key specifications and features of the Vivo U10. The upcoming phone will feature a triple rear camera setup and a tiny display notch.

Vivo U10 specifications

The Chinese smartphone company has listed the Vivo U10 on its online store ahead of tomorrow's launch. The Vivo U10 will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo is promising a talk-time worth 4.5 hours with 10 minutes of charging.

Additionally, Vivo U10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone will include an external memory card slot with support for storage up to 256GB. The phone will also feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop-shaped display notch.

As for the cameras, the Vivo U10 will include three rear cameras. There's a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera at the rear.

The Vivo U10 also includes an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.

The phone will be available in two colour variants, Electric Blue and Thunder Black. Vivo is set to launch the U10 at 12pm (noon) tomorrow. At the launch event, the Chinese smartphone maker will announce the remaining specifications and the price for the U10 smartphone.

To recall, Vivo launched its first smartphone in the U-series back in February this year in China. The Vivo U1 is an affordable smartphone with dual rear camera setup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo U10, Vivo
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Apple Watch Credited for Saving Biker’s Life After It Detected a Fall, Called Emergency Services
Indian Masses Will Have to Wait 5-6 Years for a True 5G Experience
Vivo U10 Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of Tuesday's launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  3. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed
  6. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  7. Airtel’s New Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Includes Rs. 4 Lakh Insurance Cover
  8. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  9. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Malware Found Hiding in Fake Income Tax Department Emails, CERT-in Warns
  2. Vivo U10 Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of Tuesday's launch
  3. Apple Watch Credited for Saving Biker’s Life After It Detected a Fall, Called Emergency Services
  4. Mi Mix Alpha Confirmed to Pack 100-Megapixel Camera; 8x Zoom, New Selfie Camera Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition to Get MIUI 11 Update Soon, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to Follow
  7. Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.