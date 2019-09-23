Vivo is bringing its U-series phones to India on Tuesday, September 24. The company plans to launch the Vivo U10 in India tomorrow as an online-exclusive phone that will retail on Amazon India and Vivo's online store. With less than 24 hours left for the official launch, the company has now revealed key specifications and features of the Vivo U10. The upcoming phone will feature a triple rear camera setup and a tiny display notch.

Vivo U10 specifications

The Chinese smartphone company has listed the Vivo U10 on its online store ahead of tomorrow's launch. The Vivo U10 will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo is promising a talk-time worth 4.5 hours with 10 minutes of charging.

Additionally, Vivo U10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone will include an external memory card slot with support for storage up to 256GB. The phone will also feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop-shaped display notch.

As for the cameras, the Vivo U10 will include three rear cameras. There's a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera at the rear.

The Vivo U10 also includes an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.

The phone will be available in two colour variants, Electric Blue and Thunder Black. Vivo is set to launch the U10 at 12pm (noon) tomorrow. At the launch event, the Chinese smartphone maker will announce the remaining specifications and the price for the U10 smartphone.

To recall, Vivo launched its first smartphone in the U-series back in February this year in China. The Vivo U1 is an affordable smartphone with dual rear camera setup.

