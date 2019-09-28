Vivo's first smartphone in the new U-series – the Vivo U10 - has finally gone on sale. The phone is now up for purchase from Amazon, but only for Prime subscribers. For the rest of the interested buyers, the Vivo U10 will go on sale at midnight tonight, coinciding with the opening of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for everyone, with a host of offers in tow. As for the phone itself, the Vivo U10 packs triple rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front snapper. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo U10 price in India, launch offers

The Vivo U10 has been priced at Rs. 8,990 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB + 64GB storage version carries a price tag of Rs. 9,990. The top-end 4GB + 64GB Vivo U10 variant will set buyers back by Rs. 10,990. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options, with the former flaunting a gradient finish. As mentioned above, the phone is now available for Prime subscribers on Amazon. For rest of the prospective buyers, the phone will be up for grabs at midnight tonight via Amazon and Vivo's official website.

Talking about launch offers, there is a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank card holders. No-cost EMI options for up to six months as well as benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Jio subscribers are also on the table. An additional cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 is also available for buyers with an Amazon Pay account.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Vivo phone packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens to handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on the Vivo U10 include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.