Vivo U10 has been launched in India. The new Vivo phone is the company's newest online-exclusive model. Targeted at the youth, the Vivo U10 sports an HD+ Halo FullView Display panel that has 2mm bezels and a waterdrop-style notch. There is also an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone comes preloaded with a dedicated Ultra Game Mode. The company has also provided a 2.5D curved design to attract young smartphone buyers alongside offering a triple rear camera setup. The Vivo U12 also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Vivo U10 price in India, launch offers

The Vivo U10 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 9,990, while the top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,990. The phone will be available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options and will go on sale through Amazon.in and the Vivo India website starting September 29.

Launch offers on the Vivo U10 include a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank card holders. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to six months as well as benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Jio subscribers.

Vivo U10 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo U10 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS Halo FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo U10 comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup is paired with an LED flash module. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo U10 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech and is claimed to deliver up to 38.6 hours of talk time on a single charge. Lastly, the phone measures 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and weighs 190.5 grams.

