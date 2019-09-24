Technology News
Vivo U10 Price in India Starts at Rs. 8,990, First Sale on September 29: Live Updates

Vivo U10 features a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo U10 launch event starts at 12pm (noon)

Highlights
  • Vivo U10 features a triple rear camera setup
  • The new Vivo phone packs a 6.35-inch HD+ screen
  • Vivo U10 will be offered in two colour options

Vivo U10 launch event started with the company's Nipun Marya on stage. He began by recapping the Vivo's India milestones over the last few years. According to Marya, all Vivo devices being sold in India are made in India. The company is further expanding its manufacturing facility in India by investing Rs. 7,500 crores. Marya also noted that all Vivo service centres operational in the country right now are owned and operated by the company itself to offer great experience. 

Marya then invited Vivo's Shankar on the stage to detail the Vivo U10, its new smartphone. According to Shankar, Vivo U10 features a Halo FullView HD+ display of 6.35-inch with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also sports a 2.5D curve design. In terms of the battery. the Vivo U10 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo claims that battery will offer 12 hours of YouTube playback or 7 hours of PUBG gaming on a single charge. 

In terms of the processor, Vivo U10 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The company is also included several customisations like Multi-Turbo to offer a great user experience. Further, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter. The other two cameras include an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 

Shakar also noted that Vivo U10 will support system-wide Dark Mode and comes with Ultra Game Mode. Lastly, there will be a rear fingerprint sensor on board as well. The phone will be offered in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colours. 

Marya then returned to the stage to detail the pricing of the new phone. Vivo U10 will be sold via Amazon.in and Vivo's own e-store in the country. Vivo U10 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the base 3GB + 32GB model. The 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB models will be sold at Rs. 9,990 and Rs. 10,990, respectively.  The first sale for the Vivo U10 will take place on September 29. The Vivo U10 buyers will be eligible for several launch offers as well.

This is it. Vivo U10 launch event is over. 

Vivo U10

Vivo U10

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving Stable Android 10-Based MIUI 10 Update in India: Reports
Xiaomi Announces Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20 for Re.1; Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, More
  Vivo U10 Price in India Starts at Rs. 8,990, First Sale on September 29: Live Updates
