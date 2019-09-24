Technology News
Vivo U10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo U10 launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 06:30 IST
Vivo U10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo U10 will sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo U10 launch is taking place in New Delhi
  • It will be live streamed through the Vivo India YouTube channel
  • The new Vivo phone will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Vivo U10 is set to launch in India today. The launch event is taking place in New Delhi and it will be live streamed on YouTube. Ahead of the formal launch, Vivo has confirmed that the U10 would debut as the company's new online-exclusive smartphone. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India as well as Vivo's online store in the country. Some early teasers of the Vivo U10 have confirmed 18W fast charging support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The new handset is also teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery and an HD+ display.

Vivo U10 launch event live stream details, timing

The Vivo U10 launch will be live streamed through the Vivo India YouTube channel. You can watch it right here, embedded below. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST in New Delhi. As always, we will bring you all the details from the launch event right here at Gadgets 360.

 

Vivo U10 specifications, features

Earlier this month, Vivo confirmed the debut of the U10 as its first online-exclusive U-series smartphone. The phone is teased to have 18W fast charging support. Vivo has also created a dedicated microsite on its website to reveal some of the key Vivo U10 specifications. The phone is teased to sport a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and include a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor to enable portrait and bokeh modes.

The Vivo U10 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 256GB. There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone will come in two distinct colour options, namely Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

Further reading: Vivo U10 specifications, Vivo U10, Vivo
Comment
 
 

