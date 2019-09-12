A few days ago, Vivo began teasing the arrival of a new line of smartphones under the U series, which will be an online-exclusive lineup. The Vivo U10 will be the first to launch and now, we know that the series will launch in India on September 24. The company has started sending out ‘save the date' invites to the media, so we now know when it will actually arrive. We still don't have any details about the exact features or specifications of the phone, but there's still more than a week left so, we could get more hints about the phone soon.

The Vivo U10 will be an online exclusive phone, and by that we mean it will be available exclusively through Amazon India and Vivo's own online store. Both platforms have begun teasing the arrival of the phone, with a render of the front of the device. From the images, the U10 will have a dewdrop notch in the display and from the looks of it, a pretty far chin at the bottom. Vivo is advertising 18W fast charging support, which it says can deliver about 4.5 hours of talk-time with a 10 minute charge.

The teasers also hint at the phone having a large battery and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. These are all the details we have so far. The Vivo U10, and possibly subsequent U series phones, will be the second series from Vivo that's exclusive to online stores, the first being the Z series. Apart from these two lineups, Vivo also offers smartphones under the S series, V series, X series, Y series, and Nex series.

“[Vivo U10] focuses on powerful performance and long-lasting battery besides providing best-in-class [processor],” the company said in an earlier statement.

The Vivo U series seem to be targeted at the Internet-savvy crowd and millennials, who typically consume a lot of content on their phones. We'll just have to wait a bit until Vivo release more information in the days leading up to the launch.