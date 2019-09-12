Technology News
loading

Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24

How will the U10 stand out from the rest of Vivo’s lineup?

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 15:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24

We have a new series from Vivo coming up soon

Highlights
  • The U10 will launch on September 24
  • It will be part of the new U series
  • Details about the phone are still scarce

A few days ago, Vivo began teasing the arrival of a new line of smartphones under the U series, which will be an online-exclusive lineup. The Vivo U10 will be the first to launch and now, we know that the series will launch in India on September 24. The company has started sending out ‘save the date' invites to the media, so we now know when it will actually arrive. We still don't have any details about the exact features or specifications of the phone, but there's still more than a week left so, we could get more hints about the phone soon.

The Vivo U10 will be an online exclusive phone, and by that we mean it will be available exclusively through Amazon India and Vivo's own online store. Both platforms have begun teasing the arrival of the phone, with a render of the front of the device. From the images, the U10 will have a dewdrop notch in the display and from the looks of it, a pretty far chin at the bottom. Vivo is advertising 18W fast charging support, which it says can deliver about 4.5 hours of talk-time with a 10 minute charge.

The teasers also hint at the phone having a large battery and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. These are all the details we have so far. The Vivo U10, and possibly subsequent U series phones, will be the second series from Vivo that's exclusive to online stores, the first being the Z series. Apart from these two lineups, Vivo also offers smartphones under the S series, V series, X series, Y series, and Nex series.

“[Vivo U10] focuses on powerful performance and long-lasting battery besides providing best-in-class [processor],” the company said in an earlier statement.

The Vivo U series seem to be targeted at the Internet-savvy crowd and millennials, who typically consume a lot of content on their phones. We'll just have to wait a bit until Vivo release more information in the days leading up to the launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S10, Vivo S10 price, Vivo S10 price in India, Vivo S10 specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers
Oppo A9s With Quad Rear Cameras, 8-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  4. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  7. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  8. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on This Date
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Advertising Practices Targeted in US Antitrust Probe
  2. iPhone 11 Launch Event Was More Diverse Than Ever but Underrepresented Minorities Were Still Left Out
  3. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24
  4. Oppo A9s With Quad Rear Cameras, 8-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
  5. Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers
  6. iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
  7. Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
  8. Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Begins From September 29: What to Expect From This Year's Festive Sale
  10. Realme Phone With Snapdragon 730G, 32-Megapixel Front Camera Spotted on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.