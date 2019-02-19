Vivo U1 smartphone has been launched in the Chinese market. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The Vivo U1 is seen to sport a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and comes with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The highlight of the smartphone is that it packs a large 4,030mAh battery. Vivo recently also launched its iQoo sub-brand and has now started teasing the first phone's arrival in the Chinese market as well.

Vivo U1 price, availability

Vivo U1 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It has been made available in Starry Black, Purple, and Aurora Red colour options and is already on sale via the Vivo e-Shop in China.

The phone sports a waterdrop notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint sensor, and volume and power buttons on the right edge of the device.

Vivo U1 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo U1 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1. It features a 6.2-inch HD (720x1520 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered at up to 64GB with the option to expand memory via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Vivo U1 sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically with one 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor as well. Features include Panorama, beauty, AR shoot, and more.

The phone packs a 4,030mAh battery, measures 155.1x75.09x8.28mm, and weighs 163.5 grams. Connectivity options on the Vivo U1 include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS and more. As mentioned, there is a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock support as well.

