Vivo Trademarks 14 Model Names, Tipping Upcoming Smartphone Plans

Vivo has introduced the Vivo V15 Pro in India this week, and the company is now reported to launch the Vivo V15 watered-down variant on Monday i.e., February 25. The company will also unveil its first iQoo phone on March 1 next week, and the upcoming phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor SoX with 12GB RAM. Now, a new leak has revealed Vivo's future roadmap and all the smartphones it might reveal eventually. The leak reveals the names of as many as 14 Vivo unannounced phones.

Vivo has apparently submitted 14 trademark applications to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The names registered include phones in Vivo's X series, Y series, and V series as well. The requests were spotted by LetsGoDigital, and are listed within Class 9 as "smartphones; mobile phones." The 14 phones are: Vivo X31, Vivo X33, Vivo X35, Vivo X37, Vivo V17, Vivo V19, Vivo V21, Vivo V23, Vivo V25, Vivo Y40, Vivo Y50, Vivo Y60, Vivo Y80, and Vivo Y90.

Talking about the flagship 'X series', Vivo launched the Vivo X21 last year, and its successor, which seems to be the Vivo X31, according to the list, should launch soon. The Vivo X21 was launched last year in March, so the successor's launch may be sometime really soon.

As for the V series, as mentioned, the Vivo V15 Pro has already been launched in India, and the Vivo V15 is expected to launch on Monday. We expect its successor - the Vivo 17 - to launch sometime in the latter part of 2019 or even next year. Lastly, coming the Y series, Vivo just launched the Vivo Y91 in India, and silently unveiled the Vivo Y89 in China, so we're unsure about the 'Y series' launch roadmap for now.

All the other mentioned phones should launch over the years, and trademarking them leaves Vivo to worry less about the naming of its future devices. Furthermore, it's also not necessary that all the phones will be announced, as OEMs regularly trademark products and names that never see the light of the day, so it may be possible that most of the phone names listed may never be used by Vivo.