Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'

Vivo’s "Thank You India Offer" is now live and will go through November 29.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 19:10 IST


Vivo customers can avail free special rewards in the form of coupons and subscriptions

Highlights
  • Vivo's "Thank You India Offer" is now live for existing Vivo customers
  • Users can get a free subscription to Paytm First and other services
  • e-store discounts and coupons are also on the table for Vivo customers

Vivo is celebrating its fifth year in the Indian market by announcing the "Thank You India Offer". The offer, which is exclusively for existing customers in India, will let users avail free Bluetooth headphones (worth up to Rs. 2,999) and coupons worth more than Rs. 60,000 from a host of platforms associated with Paytm First. Additionally, an exchange offer with benefits worth up to Rs. 1,000 and Cashify e-store discount of up to Rs. 1,100 is also on the table. Vivo's "Thank You India Offer" is now live and will go through November 29.

How to avail Vivo's "Thank You India Offer"?    

In order to get the rewards, Vivo customers will have to follow the following steps:

  • Download the Vivo Upgrade & Rewards app from the Google Play Store (Link)
  • Select the location (city) and tap on the “Claim Your Rewards” banner in the app
  • Scratch the available card to reveal the reward
  • Avail the reward from Vivo or the eligible service provider such as Cashify, Paytm, and Quicksilver among others worth up to Rs. 60,000.

What are the rewards?   

If you are an existing Vivo customer and look forward to taking advantage of Vivo's "Thank You India Offer", you can choose between the below options (worth up to Rs. 60,000 combined):

  • Free Bluetooth headphones up to worth Rs. 2,999
  • Cashify estore discount coupons worth up to Rs. 1,100 Upgrade and exchange offer benefits worth up to Rs. 1,000
  • Quickcilver discount coupons worth up to Rs. 15,000 from brands such as Arrow, BookMyShow, Croma, Cultfit, Lakme, MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Titan, and more
  • Subscription to Paytm First service that offers coupons worth Rs. 60,000 and more from brands such as Ajio, BigBasket, Box8, Gaana, McDonald's, Oyo, Puma, Spicejet, Uber, Uber Eats, and more.

