Vivo T-Series to Replace Vivo Y-Series in India in Q1 2022: Report

Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x will reportedly launch in India sometime early next year. Both Vivo smartphones in China in October. The two Vivo T-series smartphones are said to replace the existing Vivo Y-series smartphones in India. Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x sport 120Hz refresh rate display and 5G connectivity. Vivo T1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC whereas Vivo T1x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Both pack 4,000mAh batteries with 44W fast charging support.

91Mobiles claims that Vivo could soon replace the existing Vivo Y-series smartphones with the Vivo T-series. Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2021, as per the sources. However, the report does not explicitly mention that the two aforementioned smartphones will launch in India or whether the Chinese tech giant will launch a new Vivo T-series smartphone.

It is also being speculated that Vivo may launch its 5G-enabled smartphones under the Vivo T-series umbrella. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Vivo T1, Vivo T1x specifications

Launched in October in China, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 runs Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, Vivo T1x sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 20.07:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo T1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Vivo T1x features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, both Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. Both smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

