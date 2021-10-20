Technology News
Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 price starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800), while Vivo T1x comes at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2021 17:26 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x are available for pre-orders in China
  • Both new Vivo phones have up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Vivo T1x is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900

Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x have been launched. Both new smartphones come with 120Hz displays and include up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of distinction, Vivo T1 carries dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo T1x, on the other hand, features triple rear cameras and has a hole-punch display design. The new Vivo T1 also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas Vivo T1x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Vivo T1, Vivo T1x price, availability

Vivo T1 price has been set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and a 12GB + 256GB storage version at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

In contrast, Vivo T1x is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x are currently available for pre-orders in China and will be up for sale starting November 1. Details about the launch of the new Vivo phones in other markets are yet to be announced.

Vivo T1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, Vivo T1 carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo T1 includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Vivo T1 measures 164.70x76.68x8.49mm and weighs 192 grams.

Vivo T1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1x runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 20.07:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

vivo t1x image Vivo T1x

Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

For selfies and video chats, Vivo T1x comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo T1x has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The new Vivo T1x packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. The phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

Vivo T1

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo T1X

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

