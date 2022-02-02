Technology News
loading

Vivo T1 5G Promo Video Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

Vivo T1 5G sports a waterdrop-style notch display with thin bezels.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 February 2022 11:32 IST
Vivo T1 5G Promo Video Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo T1 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G will make its debut in India on February 9
  • The phone is rumoured to replace Vivo Y series
  • Vivo T1 5G was launched in China last year

Vivo T1 5G promo video has been released, showing the smartphone's complete design. In the short video, Vivo is promoting the smartphone's under-the-hood prowess and its capability to shoot clear images at night. Meanwhile, the handset's alleged AnTuTu benchmarking score has been leaked, suggesting an impressive performance. Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9 and it is rumoured to replace Vivo's Y-Series smartphones. The handset was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year.

The promo video has been released by Vivo via their official Twitter handle, and it shows Vivo T1 5G in all its glory. The phone will have a display with waterdrop-style notch, thin bezels, a gradient colour option, and a triple rear camera setup. The Chinese company hasn't revealed the smartphone's specifications yet, but it is promoting that the phone will offer a “turbo” performance and can capture clear images in the low light conditions. The video also reveals that Vivo T1 5G will retail on Flipkart, Vivo's official online store and offline channels.

Vivo claims that Vivo T1 5G is the fastest phone in its segment. Amid Vivo's “Turbo” campaign, the alleged AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone has surfaced online. Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image showing that the phone has scored over 400,000 points, hinting at an impressive performance.

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone's India launch has been set for February 9. The smartphone was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year. The Chinese variant is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature May Get Extension to Over 2 Days; Communities Details Surface

Related Stories

Vivo T1 5G Promo Video Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.