Vivo T1 5G promo video has been released, showing the smartphone's complete design. In the short video, Vivo is promoting the smartphone's under-the-hood prowess and its capability to shoot clear images at night. Meanwhile, the handset's alleged AnTuTu benchmarking score has been leaked, suggesting an impressive performance. Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9 and it is rumoured to replace Vivo's Y-Series smartphones. The handset was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year.

The promo video has been released by Vivo via their official Twitter handle, and it shows Vivo T1 5G in all its glory. The phone will have a display with waterdrop-style notch, thin bezels, a gradient colour option, and a triple rear camera setup. The Chinese company hasn't revealed the smartphone's specifications yet, but it is promoting that the phone will offer a “turbo” performance and can capture clear images in the low light conditions. The video also reveals that Vivo T1 5G will retail on Flipkart, Vivo's official online store and offline channels.

Vivo claims that Vivo T1 5G is the fastest phone in its segment. Amid Vivo's “Turbo” campaign, the alleged AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone has surfaced online. Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image showing that the phone has scored over 400,000 points, hinting at an impressive performance.

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone's India launch has been set for February 9. The smartphone was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year. The Chinese variant is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

