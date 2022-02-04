Technology News
Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Tipped

Vivo T1 5G Indian variant is tipped to be different from its Chinese variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2022 14:31 IST
Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo T1 5G Indian variant could come with 18W charging

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9
  • The phone is said to be priced under Rs. 20,000
  • Vivo T1 5G may come with up to 8GB of RAM

Vivo T1 5G price in India and specifications have been tipped ahead of the phone's debut in the country. As per the leaked information, the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and sport a triple rear camera setup. This is different from what the Chinese variant has to offer. In fact, the Indian variant could be a completely different handset when compared with the one that was launched in China. Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9.

Vivo T1 5G price in India (leaked)

Without revealing the exact price, tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted that Vivo T1 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone was launched alongside Vivo T1x in China in October last year. Its price starts from CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Vivo T1 5G specifications (leaked)

Vivo T1 5G Indian variant is claimed to come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It is also said to be offered with 4GB and 6GB RAM options with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In comparison, the Chinese variant of the Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.67-inch display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Vivo T1 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel front camera. The Chinese variant, however, carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is said to be the same as the Chinese version.

Furthermore, the Indian variant of the Vivo T1 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. There is said to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Chinese variant gets the same 5,000mAh battery but with 44W fast charging support and also offers a 3.5mm headphone port.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Vivo T1 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
