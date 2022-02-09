Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 12:29 IST
Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G features a triple rear camera setup
  • Its specifications differ from Chinese variant that launched last year
  • Vivo T1 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo T1 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, February 9. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone was launched in China last year, but its specifications differ from the Indian variant.

Vivo T1 5G price in India

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variant sare priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The newly launched Vivo smartphone is offered in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

The Vivo T1 5G will go on sale in India on February 14 and will be available to purchase via the official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retails stores. Vivo is offering the smartphone with an introductory limited period offer that will give customers Rs. 1000 instant discount when using HDFC bank cards. 

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo T1 5G runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants get Super Night Mode as well as Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G features 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors comprise fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The Vivo smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo T1 5G measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Vivo T1 5G Specifications, Android 12, FunTouch OS 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
Tesla’s Role in US EV Push Finally Acknowledged by President Joe Biden After Months of Elon Musk’s Complaints

Related Stories

Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  4. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  5. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India
  8. Oscars Nominations 2022 — the Full List
  9. Infinix Zero 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  10. iPhone Handsets to Get Tap-to-Pay Feature in Apple’s Fintech Push
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: Price, Specification
  3. NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Rocket Contract to Bring Mars Samples Back to Earth
  4. Twitter Adds Playback Speed Option to Video
  5. Tesla’s Role in US EV Push Finally Acknowledged by President Joe Biden After Months of Elon Musk’s Complaints
  6. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  8. PS5 Beta Announced With Voice Commands, Open Party Support and Accessibility Improvements
  9. Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.