Vivo T1 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, February 9. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone was launched in China last year, but its specifications differ from the Indian variant.

Vivo T1 5G price in India

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variant sare priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The newly launched Vivo smartphone is offered in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

The Vivo T1 5G will go on sale in India on February 14 and will be available to purchase via the official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retails stores. Vivo is offering the smartphone with an introductory limited period offer that will give customers Rs. 1000 instant discount when using HDFC bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo T1 5G runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants get Super Night Mode as well as Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G features 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors comprise fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The Vivo smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo T1 5G measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187grams.