Technology News
loading

Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 February 2022 10:44 IST
Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo T1 5G comes in two colour options
  • The handset features a triple rear camera unit

Vivo T1 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (February 14) at 12pm. The latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand will be available to purchase via the official Vivo India website as well as Flipkart. Vivo T1 5G was launched in the country last week and it features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Vivo T1 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo T1 5G price in India, pre-order details

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models come with a price tag of Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. It will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website, Flipkart, and Vivo's partner stores. Vivo T1 5G is available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

Vivo and Flipkart are offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Vivo T1 5G with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,832. It is also providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases using Citi Bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 5G runs on Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. The handset carries a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned, Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models feature Super Night Mode as well as Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G packs 128GB of onboard storage and it can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on Vivo T1 5G.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Vivo T1 5G Specifications, Vivo, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Pegasus Spyware: Lawyers in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Say No Illegal Phone Surveillance Found

Related Stories

Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  2. Jio Forays Into Satellite Broadband Market in Partnership With SES
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  4. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  5. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  6. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 60 Sports Modes Debuts in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Watch the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer in 6 Languages
  10. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 5G Goes Official in India as the Brand's First 5G Phone: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco Plans to Refresh Entire Lineup in India in First Half of 2022, New 5G Phones Coming
  3. WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports
  4. Elon Musk Responds to New McDonald's Teaser, Dogecoin Surges
  5. Chaotic Mounds, Wind-Sculpted Ripples, Dust Devil Tracks: ESA Shares Unique Photo of Mars Landscape
  6. Twitter Agreement on Restoration of Services in Nigeria Asked to Be Published by Rights Group
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier
  8. Lost Ark Becomes Second Most Played Game in Steam History
  9. 5G Spectrum Auction Expected to Take Place in India in May: TRAI Official
  10. Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.