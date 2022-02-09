Technology News
Vivo T1 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

T1 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000, as per a microsite.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 10:43 IST
Vivo T1 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 5G's display will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G will launch in India today at 12pm
  • It received a score of over 400,000 on AnTuTu benchmarking website
  • Vivo T1 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup

Vivo T1 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India today at 12pm. The upcoming smartphone was launched in China in October last year, alongside Vivo T1x 5G. The Indian variant Vivo T1 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 778G SoC found in the Chinese variant. The smartphone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Vivo T1 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo T1 5G India launch livestream details

As mentioned earlier, Vivo T1 5G will launch in the country today, February 9 at 12pm (noon). The launch will be livestreamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the launch of Vivo T1 5G in the video below.

Vivo T1 5G price in India (teased)

Vivo has also published a microsite that teases key details of the upcoming smartphone. Although the microsite does not explicitly mention the price of Vivo T1 5G, it says that it will cost under Rs. 20,000. The price was also teased earlier this week.

Vivo T1 5G specifications (teased)

As per the microsite, Vivo T1 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. However, the smartphone featured a Snapdragon 778G SoC when it launched in China in October. The microsite also mentions that the upcoming smartphone received a score of 400,000 on AnTuTu, corroborating a previous report. 

Vivo T1 5G's display will sport a 120Hz refresh rate along with up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The microsite mentions that the touch sampling rate in normal mode will be capped at 120Hz and in Game mode will peak at 240Hz. The upcoming Vivo smartphone will also feature a five layer turbo cooling system that is claimed to drop the smartphone's temperature by 10 degrees Celsius.

The upcoming Vivo smartphone will measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 187 grams. Vivo T1 5G will also feature a 2.5D curved edge. The smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup that gets Super Night Mode and Multi Style Portrait mode.

Chip Production: EU Looks to Ease Dependency on Asia, Announces $48-Billion Plan

