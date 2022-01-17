Technology News
Vivo T15G India Launch, Variants Tipped; May Launch in March 2022

Vivo T1 is said to get 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 January 2022 19:50 IST
Vivo T15G India Launch, Variants Tipped; May Launch in March 2022

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 (pictured) was launched in China in October along with Vivo T1x

  • Vivo T1 may also get a 12GB RAM variant
  • It is said to get Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Vivo T1 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo T1's India launch timeline as well as the storage variants have been tipped. The smartphone will launch in India in the next couple of months, as per a notable tipster. Vivo T1 is said to come with 8GB of RAM but there could also be a 12GB RAM variant. A report from last month mentions that the Vivo T-series will replace the existing Vivo Y-series in the country. Vivo T1 was launched in China in October along with Vivo T1x.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, Vivo T1 will launch in India by March. Furthermore, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will get two RAM + storage configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Sharma also mentioned that there may be a 12GB variant as well. Apart from this, the report does not mention anything else regarding the upcoming smartphone. The report also mentions 5G connectivity for the smartphone has been confirmed, which matches the China variant from last year.

A report from December mentions that Vivo T1 will replace the existing Vivo Y-series smartphones.

Vivo T1 specifications

Vivo T1 was launched in China in October along with Vivo T1x. It is being speculated that the Indian version will have similar specifications to the Chinese variant. If this is true, the Vivo smartphone will run Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, Vivo T1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, Vivo T1 gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on Vivo T1 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors comprise side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Vivo T1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 164.70x76.68x8.49mm and weighs 192 grams.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T1, Vivo T1 Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Vivo T15G India Launch, Variants Tipped; May Launch in March 2022
