Vivo T1 5G smartphone will launch in India on February 9, the company has announced. The smartphone was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year, and the handsets were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCs under the hood. According to a previous report, the company could replace its Y-Series smartphones with a new Vivo-T-series. Vivo is yet to reveal the specifications of the Vivo T1 5G variant that is set to launch in India next month.

Vivo T1 5G price in India, availability

Vivo is yet to reveal the India price of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G smartphone, but the company claims it will be “the fastest and slimmest smartphone in the sub-20K category”. Vivo T1 5G was launched at a price of CNY 2,199 (roughly 25,800) for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model and 12GB + 256GB storage variant was priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively. According to the company, the upcoming Vivo T1 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and other retail channels.

Vivo T1 5G specifications (expected)

Launched in China in October 2021, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 5G smartphone runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Vivo T1 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Vivo T1 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.