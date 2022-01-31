Technology News
  Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company's First T Series Smartphone

Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company’s First T-Series Smartphone

Vivo T1 5G will be the first smartphone in the company’s upcoming T-Series in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2022 15:37 IST
Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company's First T-Series Smartphone

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 was launched in China last year sporting a 6.67-inch screen and a triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G was launched in China in October 2021
  • The new T-Series is tipped to replace the Vivo’s Y-Series smartphones
  • Vivo's upcoming T-Series will feature performance-driven handsets

Vivo T1 5G smartphone will launch in India on February 9, the company has announced. The smartphone was launched in China alongside Vivo T1x in October last year, and the handsets were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCs under the hood. According to a previous report, the company could replace its Y-Series smartphones with a new Vivo-T-series. Vivo is yet to reveal the specifications of the Vivo T1 5G variant that is set to launch in India next month.

Vivo T1 5G price in India, availability

Vivo is yet to reveal the India price of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G smartphone, but the company claims it will be “the fastest and slimmest smartphone in the sub-20K category”. Vivo T1 5G was launched at a price of CNY 2,199 (roughly 25,800) for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model and 12GB + 256GB storage variant was priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively. According to the company, the upcoming Vivo T1 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and other retail channels.

Vivo T1 5G specifications (expected)

Launched in China in October 2021, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 5G smartphone runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Vivo T1 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Vivo T1 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo T1 5G, Vivo, Vivo T Series, Vivo T1, Vivo T1 5G Launch, Vivo T1 5G Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped
Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company's First T-Series Smartphone
