Vivo Smart Retail Initiative Unveiled, Will Let Customers Buy Phones From Retailers Without Leaving Their Home

Vivo says customers can send an SMS for a purchase query that will then be analysed and forwarded to a retail partner.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 May 2020 15:05 IST
Vivo Smart Retail Initiative Unveiled, Will Let Customers Buy Phones From Retailers Without Leaving Their Home

Vivo Smart Retail SMS service is now active

Highlights
  • Vivo Smart Retail allows customers to connect with offline retailers
  • Service has started over SMS service with Facebook, e-store coming soon
  • Vivo wants to bring offline partners back in business

Vivo has started a new initiative called ‘Vivo Smart Retail' in India that is aimed at helping offline retailers get back in business and connect with customers. As the lockdown restrictions have been somewhat eased allowing standalone stores to open, Vivo will be leveraging its retail network including more than 20,000 retailers and 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors to address “the demand for smartphones across the country.” Vivo says that this model will support offline retailers in India while following the regulations of the government.

Vivo Smart Retail brings new ways in which customers can interact with the retailers and the company. In its press release, the company states that customers can send their product related queries to retailers through SMS (8955771110), reach out to the e-store at shop.vivo.com, or connect through the Facebook page (@vivoIndia). The SMS service is active while the other two platforms will be available to customers sometime before May 12. Vivo adds that this initiative is being rolled out in a phased manner and will eventually be available throughout the country.

 

As per a report by 91Mobiles, how this initiative works is Vivo will collect leads from customers which it will scan and pass to its retail partners. The retail partners will then ensure that the customers get their device without having to leave their homes. In terms of delivering the products, the report mentions that Vivo will help its offline partners if they so require. In case the retailer is closer to the customer, it will deliver the product on its own.

Notable, Vivo is also taking orders on its website, giving customers an option to pre-book their desired products. However, it does state that delivery delays can be expected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo, Vivo Smart Retail
Vineet Washington
Vivo Smart Retail Initiative Unveiled, Will Let Customers Buy Phones From Retailers Without Leaving Their Home
